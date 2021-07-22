covid-19 vaccine

Large NJ Health Care System Fires Supervisors Who Refused to Get COVID Vaccine

Injecting COVID vaccine in arm
Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of New Jersey's largest health care systems says it recently fired six supervisor-level employees who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

RWJBarnabas Health had mandated in May that its supervisory workers to get vaccinated by June 30.

The company says 2,979 staff members, or 99.7 percent, at the supervisor level and above, had been fully vaccinated by July 14 or received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral. It now plans to expand that requirement to all of its staff and doctors.

RWJBarnabas Health employs more than 35,000 people, with 9,000 affiliated doctors. It was the first health system in New Jersey to require vaccinations as a condition of employment for some, and other firms have since followed.

