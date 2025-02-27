Large iguana found in residential area of Connecticut

Animal control officers are caring for a large iguana that was found in a residential area of West Hartford.

West Hartford police responded to Westmoreland Drive after a resident reported seeing the reptile outside.

It's unclear how the iguana got there. Officers quickly removed the animal and brought it to safety.

They're asking anyone with information to contact West Hartford Animal Control at 860-570-8818.