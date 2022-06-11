Long Island

Large Fire Damages Four Homes in the Hamptons

Fire destroys home in the Hamptons.

Four houses suffered damage in a fire that spread from home to home Friday night in the Hamptons on Long Island.

Southampton Police said the fire broke out at about 10:20 p.m. in an unoccupied house in the Bridgehampton section of town and embers spread the blaze to two other nearby homes.

One house was destroyed and the other two suffered significant damage, police said. A fourth home suffered minor damage from the fire, police said.

Two of the homes were occupied, but all of the residents got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Sixteen fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters remained at the scene on Saturday morning.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Long Islandfirehamptons
