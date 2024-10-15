Large fire burns multiple homes in Newark as crews work to keep it from spreading

A large fire is burning Tuesday afternoon appearing to destroy at least one home and impacting two others, according to images from Chopper 4 overhead.

Three homes appeared to be involved in the fire. Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the roof and back of one of the homes.

The fire was burning on S 20th Street near the intersection with Montgomery Ave.

It was unclear if there were any injuries or people evacuated. No word on what may have caused the fire to ignite.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.