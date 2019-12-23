‘Large’ Fight in NJ Mall Prompts Temporary Lockdown: Officials

What to Know A large fight in a New Jersey mall forced a temporary lockdown of the building, officials say.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday there was a large fight in the food court of The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to city spokesperson Kelly Vence

The temporary lockdown concluded around 2:39 p.m., according to Vence; no injuries were reported

The fight allegedly caused some chairs to be knocked down, which spooked numerous shoppers. Some posts on social media referenced a possible shooting at the mall -- a notion the City of Elizabeth dismissed.

We are receiving multiple calls about a shooting @ Jersey Gardens-this is not true, no shots were fired. A fight occurred in the food court & is under control. The lock down has been lifted. No injuries reported, business is resuming & the Eliz Police are remaining highly visible — City of Elizabeth NJ (@CityofElizabeth) December 23, 2019

While no injuries were reported, Chopper 4 was over the heavily visited mall where a high volume of police vehicles responded to the scene.

The scare occurred as last-minute shoppers make their way to stores to purchase their final gifts before the holidays.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the fight.