Lamont Urges CT Families to Apply for State's Child Tax Rebate Before Sunday Deadline

Connecticut families have until Sunday to apply for the state's 2022 Child Tax Rebate -- an initiative that would allow for qualified residents to receive up to $250 per dependent child.

The initiative provides Connecticut taxpayers with a state tax rebate for a maximum of three children 18 years or younger.

State residents must submit their online application for the Connecticut Department of Revenue by July 31.

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “State law requires the application period to close on July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible if they meet the following income guidelines:

Filer status Income threshold Single or married filing separately $100,000 or less Head of household $160,000 or less Married filing jointly $200,000 or less

Filers with higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Rebates will be sent to those who qualified starting in late August, according to the state.

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS .