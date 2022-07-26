Connecticut

Lamont Urges CT Families to Apply for State's Child Tax Rebate Before Sunday Deadline

Connecticut taxpayers who apply and are approved, could receive up to $250 per dependent child

What to Know

  • Connecticut families have until Sunday to apply for the state's 2022 Child Tax Rebate -- an initiative that would allow for qualified residents to receive up to $250 per dependent child.
  • The initiative provides Connecticut taxpayers with a state tax rebate for a maximum of three children 18 years or younger.
  • State residents must submit their online application for the Connecticut Department of Revenue by July 31.

Connecticut families have until Sunday to apply for the state's 2022 Child Tax Rebate -- an initiative that would allow for qualified residents to receive up to $250 per dependent child.

The initiative provides Connecticut taxpayers with a state tax rebate for a maximum of three children 18 years or younger.

State residents must submit their online application for the Connecticut Department of Revenue by July 31.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “State law requires the application period to close on July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible if they meet the following income guidelines:

Filer statusIncome threshold
Single or married filing separately$100,000 or less
Head of household$160,000 or less
Married filing jointly$200,000 or less

Filers with higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

News

BA.5 43 mins ago

NYC, Long Island COVID Reinfection Rates Soar to 6-Month Highs Amid BA.5 Wave

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Off-Duty Cop Shoved on Manhattan Subway Platform, Narrowly Avoids Train: Sources

Rebates will be sent to those who qualified starting in late August, according to the state.

To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS .

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutDEADLINEgov. ned lamontchild tax rebateconnecticut child tax rebate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us