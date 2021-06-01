Lamont Announces Formation of Hate Crimes Advisory Council

Gov. Ned Lamont formally announced the 25 people he has appointed to serve on the newly-formed Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council Tuesday.

The council was created by a new law and will be responsible for cooridnating programs that increase community awareness and reporting of hate crimes and to combat those crimes.

The council will also be able to recommend legislation concerning hate crimes, including restitution for victims, community service to remedy damage caused by hate crimes, and recommend alternative sentencing programs for first-time offenders and juvenile offenders.

“Nobody should ever have to fear being the victim of the crime for being the person they are, and it is unconscionable that people continue to be targeted throughout our country because of the color of their skin, the religion they practice, the person they love, their country of birth, or any other personal attributes that identify who they are,” Gov. Lamont said. “I appreciate the willingness of this diverse group of members who have volunteered to serve on this council and deliver their insights so that we can establish policies that prevent these crimes from happening in the first place and ensure the appropriate actions are taken in the event that we are faced with crisis in the future.”

The Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council is administered withing the Office of the Chief State's Attorney. The legislation names nine officials who will serve on the council as "ex-officio" members. The governor appoints the other members of the council. They are:

Co-chair: Douglas S. Lavine, Judge Trial Referee

Co-chair: Amy Lin Meyerson, President, Connecticut Bar Association

Corrie Betts, NAACP

Michael Bloom, Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut

Jason O. Chang, Asian American Studies Institute, UConn

Reverend Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis, Grace Baptist Church

Rabbi Michael Farbman, Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven

Andrew A. Feinstein, Feinstein Education Law Group, LLC

Steven D. Ginsburg, Anti-Defamation League of Connecticut

Erene Hammond, UnitedHealth Group

Steven Hernández, Commission on Women, Children, Seniors Equity & Opportunity

Rathanak M. Keo, #IAmNotAVirus

Tamara K. Lanier, NAACP, Connecticut Racial Profiling Project, ACLU Connecticut

Diana R. Lombardi, Connecticut Trans Advocacy Coalition

Duane J. Lovello, Director of Security, Yale University

Gary M. MacNamara, Public Safety & Government Affairs, Sacred Heart University

Robin P. McHaelen, True Colors

John P. Merz, Advancing Connecticut Together

Aida Monsoor, Coordinator, Islamic Chaplaincy Program, Hartford Seminary

Fernando J. Muñiz, Community Solutions, Inc.

MD Masudur Rahman, Marjars Sourcing, Inc.

Precious Price, Middletown Racial Justice Coalition

Sharad A. Samy, The Commonfund for Nonprofit Organizations

Jonathan S. Slifka, Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services

Richard A. Wilson, UConn School of Law

The nine ex-officio members include: