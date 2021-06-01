Lamont Announces Formation of Hate Crimes Advisory Council

Gov. Ned Lamont formally announced the 25 people he has appointed to serve on the newly-formed Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council Tuesday.
The council was created by a new law and will be responsible for cooridnating programs that increase community awareness and reporting of hate crimes and to combat those crimes.
The council will also be able to recommend legislation concerning hate crimes, including restitution for victims, community service to remedy damage caused by hate crimes, and recommend alternative sentencing programs for first-time offenders and juvenile offenders.
Local
“Nobody should ever have to fear being the victim of the crime for being the person they are, and it is unconscionable that people continue to be targeted throughout our country because of the color of their skin, the religion they practice, the person they love, their country of birth, or any other personal attributes that identify who they are,” Gov. Lamont said. “I appreciate the willingness of this diverse group of members who have volunteered to serve on this council and deliver their insights so that we can establish policies that prevent these crimes from happening in the first place and ensure the appropriate actions are taken in the event that we are faced with crisis in the future.”
The Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council is administered withing the Office of the Chief State's Attorney. The legislation names nine officials who will serve on the council as "ex-officio" members. The governor appoints the other members of the council. They are:
- Co-chair: Douglas S. Lavine, Judge Trial Referee
- Co-chair: Amy Lin Meyerson, President, Connecticut Bar Association
- Corrie Betts, NAACP
- Michael Bloom, Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut
- Jason O. Chang, Asian American Studies Institute, UConn
- Reverend Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis, Grace Baptist Church
- Rabbi Michael Farbman, Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven
- Andrew A. Feinstein, Feinstein Education Law Group, LLC
- Steven D. Ginsburg, Anti-Defamation League of Connecticut
- Erene Hammond, UnitedHealth Group
- Steven Hernández, Commission on Women, Children, Seniors Equity & Opportunity
- Rathanak M. Keo, #IAmNotAVirus
- Tamara K. Lanier, NAACP, Connecticut Racial Profiling Project, ACLU Connecticut
- Diana R. Lombardi, Connecticut Trans Advocacy Coalition
- Duane J. Lovello, Director of Security, Yale University
- Gary M. MacNamara, Public Safety & Government Affairs, Sacred Heart University
- Robin P. McHaelen, True Colors
- John P. Merz, Advancing Connecticut Together
- Aida Monsoor, Coordinator, Islamic Chaplaincy Program, Hartford Seminary
- Fernando J. Muñiz, Community Solutions, Inc.
- MD Masudur Rahman, Marjars Sourcing, Inc.
- Precious Price, Middletown Racial Justice Coalition
- Sharad A. Samy, The Commonfund for Nonprofit Organizations
- Jonathan S. Slifka, Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services
- Richard A. Wilson, UConn School of Law
The nine ex-officio members include:
- the Chief State’s Attorney;
- the Chief Public Defender;
- the commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection;
- the president of the Connecticut Bar Association;
- the president of the George W. Crawford Black Bar Association;
- the president of the South Asian Bar Association of Connecticut;
- the president of the Connecticut Asian Pacific American Bar Association;
- the president of the Connecticut Hispanic Bar Association; and
- the president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.