Dead man found in trunk of car parked in Lakewood

A dead man was found in the trunk of a parked car in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, and investigators are seeking information as to who he is -- and how he got there, prosecutors said Thursday.

The grisly find came a day ago, shortly after noon, when Lakewood Township Police got word about an unconscious man inside the trunk of a car parked near Fairview Court. Responding officers found the man dead.

Prosecutors described the investigation as "active and ongoing." They said there is no known danger to the public, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Olga Brylevskaya of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 4105, or Det. Austin Letts of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.