When will evacuated residents be allowed to return home in LA County wildfire zones?

Some residents might need to wait another week or more before they can return to homes still standing in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones, authorities said Thursday.

At a Thursday morning news conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he understands the desire for evacuated residents to return home, especially if their homes are undamaged, but he said he expects it to be "at least another week, and that's an estimate, but I believe it's going to be longer than that."

Firefighters have increased containment and dangerous fire-fanning winds have diminished, but Luna and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said there is still work to do, including securing utilities, removing hazardous waste and searching for human remains.

"Our search and rescue efforts continue," Luna said. "There are areas we are holding because we believe there may be deceased victims there.

"Please be patient with us."

Luna said he is empathetic to people anxious to return home, but that he is more empathetic to people waiting to learn about missing friends and family members who might have died in the fires.

Luna also said there are damaged areas that need to be secured. Thousands of structures have been damaged and destroyed.

"It literally looks like a bomb dropped," he said. "There are things everywhere."

Marrone also estimated that it could be a week or more for many residents to return.

"The last thing we want as public safety and the county and city leadership, we don't want people going back to an area and getting injured," Marrone said. "We know there's a lot of conversation about when we can come back, they want a date. We don't have a date."

Some evacuation orders have been lifted in recent days in the Eaton Fire, but most of the orders will likely stay in place into next week.

Authorities had initially been running some escorts, with officers accompanying residents into the burn areas for brief periods to retrieve items

or view their homes, but Marrone said that process became too unwieldy, occupying too many law enforcement personnel.

A three-day Santa Ana wind event wrapped up Wednesday night. Red flag warnings of critical fire danger expired in most of the region at 6 p.m. Wednesday, although a red flag warning will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday in the western San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors, with winds of 15 to 25 mph anticipated, along with gusts of up 40 mph.