L Train Improvements Completed 6 Months Ahead of Schedule: Cuomo

The L train rehabilitation project is officially complete and done so ahead of schedule, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

Last year, the MTA began rehabbing the Hurricane Sandy-damaged Canarsie Tunnels — a project that was anticipated to take until the summer of 2020 to finish.

"While New Yorkers continue to cope with the devastating impact of COVID019, the L train project completion is timely proof that when we are confronted with a challenge we can building back better and stronger - especially when we work together and think outside the box," Gov. Cuomo said Sunday.

When the L train resumed full services on Sunday - in accordance with the MTA Essential Service Plan put in place during New York's "Pause" order - it did so six months ahead of the original proposal.

The massive undertaking on one of the subway system's busiest lines was initially going to require an extended shutdown, cutting off large swaths of northern Brooklyn from Manhattan.

But thanks to an eleventh-hour intervention from Cuomo and a team of transit experts last this year, the work was completed without halting trains entirely.