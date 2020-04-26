transportation

L Train Improvements Completed 6 Months Ahead of Schedule: Cuomo

L train service disrupted by the state's rehab project has ended, Cuomo said, as the project wraps completion six months ahead of the original schedule

NBC Universal, Inc.

The L train rehabilitation project is officially complete and done so ahead of schedule, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday. 

Last year, the MTA began rehabbing the Hurricane Sandy-damaged Canarsie Tunnels — a project that was anticipated to take until the summer of 2020 to finish. 

"While New Yorkers continue to cope with the devastating impact of COVID019, the L train project completion is timely proof that when we are confronted with a challenge we can building back better and stronger - especially when we work together and think outside the box," Gov. Cuomo said Sunday.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

What Does Reopening Look Like? New York Outlines Multi-Phase Strategy

Richard Hake 6 hours ago

Richard Hake, Longtime New York City Radio Host, Dies at 51

When the L train resumed full services on Sunday - in accordance with the MTA Essential Service Plan put in place during New York's "Pause" order - it did so six months ahead of the original proposal.

The massive undertaking on one of the subway system's busiest lines was initially going to require an extended shutdown, cutting off large swaths of northern Brooklyn from Manhattan.

But thanks to an eleventh-hour intervention from Cuomo and a team of transit experts last this year, the work was completed without halting trains entirely.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

transportationMTAL Train
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us