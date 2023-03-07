Travis Scott, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer who recently split from Kylie Jenner, is expected to meet with the NYPD, along with his attorney, Tuesday in connection with a confrontation at a Manhattan nightclub last week that involved a punch and thousands of dollars in damage, law enforcement sources familiar with the case said.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, had been sought for questioning in the chaos at Club Nebula on 41st Street in the pre-dawn hours. A sound engineer told police he and Scott got into an argument and Scott punched him in the face.

NYPD sources said the engineer had no visible injuries at the time he filed the report, nor did he complain of pain.

After the alleged blow, Scott purportedly caused $12,000 in damage to a speaker and video screen before leaving the venue, the sources said. The NYPD had been expected to review video surveillance in the case.

Scott's management team later said the entire situation was a "simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes. Travis and our team already working with law enforcement to resolve and get to the truth."

The owner of Club Nebula said in a statement that "this is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night."

The rapper had appeared at Irving Plaza during Don Toliver's show the previous night. Club Nebula's owner posted video on Instagram of him performing at the club after that.

It wasn't clear what time Scott and his attorney planned to meet with the NYPD Tuesday.

Also a singer-songwriter, Scott made global headlines in 2021 after a stampede at his Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. He launched Project HEAL in its aftermath to help victims.

Around 400 lawsuits were filed against Scott, Live Nation, and other parties associated with Astroworld by attendees and families. The suits were later consolidated into a single civil case, which encompassed nearly 2,800 victims, all alleging negligence. Despite the claims, both Scott and Live Nation have adamantly denied any wrongdoing or culpability.

He started dating Jenner in April 2017. They have two children together. They announced earlier this year that they had called it quits -- again.

