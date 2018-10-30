What to Know Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning while driving to the team's practice facility in East Rutherford

Sources said the 23-year-old was arrested for failing to obey a police officer's directions and that he came close to hitting the cop's car

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said the team had been in touch with Lauletta and was obviously disappointed by what happened

New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning, sources tell NBC 4.

The rookie was arrested driving to the team's practice facillity in East Rutherford, law enforcement sources said.

Sources said the 22-year-old was arrested for failing to obey a police officer's directions, and that Lauletta came close to hitting the officer's car.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said the team was made aware of the situation Tuesday morning and has been in contact with Lauletta.

"We are still in the process of gathering information," Shurmur said. "This is obviously very disappointing."

Lauletta had been rumored to start for the Giants as early as this week over a struggling Eli Manning, who has thrown six interceptions and fumbled twice (to eight touchdowns) in Big Blue's abysmal 1-7 start to the season.

Born in Pennsylvania, Lauletta played his college career at Richmond and threw for a school record 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.