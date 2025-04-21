Trump's DHS secretary has purse stolen while dining at DC restaurant

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had a run-in with a five-fingered bandit while dinning out Sunday evening at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

A thief swiped Noem's purse, she confirmed on Monday, which contained roughly $3,000 in cash. A DHS spokesperson said the secretary had withdrawn the large amount to "treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter girls" while visiting the city.

According to CNN, which first reported the incident, the purse also contained Noem's passport, DHS access badge, driver's license, apartment keys, and medication, among other things.

Noem spoke briefly to NBC News during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. She said she could not comment on the matter "yet," but acknowledged the incident had not been resolved.

The Secret Service, which provides protection for Noem, has been made aware of the theft, she also told NBC News, but had not yet spoken directly to the agency.

The Secret Service is still gathering information about the incident, a spokesperson for the agency told CNBC.

By Monday afternoon, it wasn't yet clear if Noem was the intended target or where the incident took place.

This story is developing.