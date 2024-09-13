How to get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for 13 cents

Happy Friday the 13th, donut lovers!

Krispy Kreme is substituting a super deal for superstition, offering fans a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for just 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price.

The “Lucky Friday” 13-cent Original Glazed dozen is available at participating shops, with a limit of one dozen per customer in-shop.

Use promocode "13" when ordering online for pickup or delivery via the app.