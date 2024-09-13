Food & Drink

How to get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for 13 cents

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Friday the 13th, donut lovers!

Krispy Kreme is substituting a super deal for superstition, offering fans a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for just 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price.

The “Lucky Friday” 13-cent Original Glazed dozen is available at participating shops, with a limit of one dozen per customer in-shop.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Use promocode "13" when ordering online for pickup or delivery via the app.

Krispy Kreme® is substituting a super deal for superstition this Friday the 13th, offering fans a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for just 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price. (Photo: Business Wire)

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us