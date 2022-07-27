Know This Man? Cops Seek Help Identifying Unconscious Person Found on NYC Street

Recognize this man?

That's the question the NYPD is asking as it looks to identify the individual who was found unconscious in the street near University and Reservoir avenues in the Bronx last week.

Police say the man had no identification on him when he was found around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

He had no apparent injuries, either, but was seen hospitalized in the photo provided by authorities. No additional details were available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS, the NYPD says.