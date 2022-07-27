CRIME STOPPERS

Know This Man? Cops Seek Help Identifying Unconscious Person Found on NYC Street

He was found unconscious in a Bronx street on Friday, police said

missing man bronx
Getty Images/NYPD

Recognize this man?

That's the question the NYPD is asking as it looks to identify the individual who was found unconscious in the street near University and Reservoir avenues in the Bronx last week.

Police say the man had no identification on him when he was found around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

He had no apparent injuries, either, but was seen hospitalized in the photo provided by authorities. No additional details were available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS, the NYPD says.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us