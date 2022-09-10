Knife-Wielding Stranger Wanted in East Village Sex Attack Arrested: Cops

The man seen wearing white shorts bearing the word "Rude" who robbed and tried to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment last weekend was arrested, police announced late Friday.

Investigators say it was around 9 a.m. Sept. 4 when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building and forced his way into her apartment.

He allegedly took out a knife and tried to rape her once they were inside, then snatched her phone and $20 before running off.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Rohel Figueroa, 30, was arrested Friday in connection to the morning attack. He faces charges of attempted rape, robbery, burglary, sexual abuse and criminal trespass.

Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.