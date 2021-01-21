Knife-Wielding Man Shot, Killed By Police After Chasing Woman on Bronx Street

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police Thursday after he chased a woman down a Bronx street and then charged at officers, investigators said.

The fatal shooting occurred on East 233rd Street near Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section just after 6 p.m., senior NYPD officials said. The man was armed with a knife as he chased a woman down the middle of the road, according to investigators.

Two narcotics officers nearby heard the woman's screams for help, and rushed over, police said. NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the two cops, a sergeant and a detective, identified themselves and ordered the man to drop the knife. However, the man charged at them while still holding the weapon.

That's when the officers fired about half a dozen shots, striking the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Monahan said that the man and a woman had a dispute on Wednesday, which led to Thursday's deadly incident.

"He came up to her, threatening her, said he was going to kill her for not calling him," Monahan said at a press conference.

The man has not yet been identified. The woman he was chasing was uninjured in the fracas, while the two officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.