Knife-Wielding Beard Comber Wanted for Rush-Hour Subway Lewdness: Cops

Authorities are looking for a man spotted combing his beard with a knife and masturbating next to a woman on a rush-hour train Friday morning, police say.

The 31-year-old woman was on a northbound E train around 8:40 a.m. when she noticed the man standing over her, combing his beard with a knife while touching his genitals, at the Forest Hills stop. He then sat next to her and continued to masturbate, police say.

The woman wasn't hurt.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the above photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.