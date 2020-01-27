Queens

Knife-Wielding Beard Comber Wanted for Rush-Hour Subway Lewdness: Cops

beard comber
Handout

Cops are looking for this man in connection with a lewd act on a rush-hour subway last week.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities are looking for a man spotted combing his beard with a knife and masturbating next to a woman on a rush-hour train Friday morning, police say.

The 31-year-old woman was on a northbound E train around 8:40 a.m. when she noticed the man standing over her, combing his beard with a knife while touching his genitals, at the Forest Hills stop. He then sat next to her and continued to masturbate, police say.

The woman wasn't hurt.

Local

politics 4 hours ago

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. to Retire After 23 Years in Public Office

Harvey Weinstein 3 hours ago

Weinstein Jury to Hear From Accuser Alleging Forced Oral Sex

Anyone with information on the man seen in the above photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queensforest hillssex crimestransit crime
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us