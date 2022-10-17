weird news

Kids Sell Lemonade! Stranger Mocks, Then Chucks Bottle at Little Italy Vendor's Face

First, he made fun of the 29-year-old vendor at the iconic Manhattan food festival. Then cops say he chucked a glass bottle at his head

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cops are looking for a man they say made fun of a 24-year-old vendor selling lemonade at Little Italy's famed Feast of Gennaro festival, then threw a glass bottle at his head, authorities say.

According to police, the stranger stopped in front of the vendor on the second night of the mid-September festival and chastised him for selling lemonade. He essentially said that "children sell lemonade," then threw the bottle.

It hit the vendor in the face. The attacker ran off. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts to his face and is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the bottle chucker (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Feast of San Gennaro has been an annual tradition in New York City since the turn of the 20th century when Italian immigrants settle in Manhattan. This year's festival ran from Sept. 15 through Sept. 25.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

weird newsManhattanCRIME STOPPERSlittle italyfeast of san Gennaro
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us