Kids Sell Lemonade! Stranger Mocks, Then Chucks Bottle at Little Italy Vendor's Face

Cops are looking for a man they say made fun of a 24-year-old vendor selling lemonade at Little Italy's famed Feast of Gennaro festival, then threw a glass bottle at his head, authorities say.

According to police, the stranger stopped in front of the vendor on the second night of the mid-September festival and chastised him for selling lemonade. He essentially said that "children sell lemonade," then threw the bottle.

It hit the vendor in the face. The attacker ran off. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts to his face and is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the bottle chucker (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The Feast of San Gennaro has been an annual tradition in New York City since the turn of the 20th century when Italian immigrants settle in Manhattan. This year's festival ran from Sept. 15 through Sept. 25.