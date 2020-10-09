Kidnapped NJ Bodega Owner Found in NYC; One of Two Suspects Arrested

A New Jersey bodega owner who was seen being abducted by gunpoint and shoved into the back of a truck by two men has been found safe in New York City.

Investigators say two men walked into the store on the corner of 10th Avenue and E 28th Street in Paterson shortly after Miguel Espejo opened his shop Thursday morning. The armed suspects attacked Espejo, hitting him on the head, and one of them was seen on surveillance video putting him in a chokehold.

The alleged kidnappers then dragged Espejo out of the store and shoved him inside a U-Haul box truck before driving off, according to a man who called 911 after he saw the bodega owner's feet sticking out of the almost-closed rear doors of the truck.

Before Espejo was found, people who know him as a generous man feared the worst.

The terrifying incident ends in the Bronx where one of two men who kidnapped the store owner was apprehended. News 4 New Jersey Reporter Brian Thompson reports.

"I could tell him, Mr. Miguel, 'I'm short on change' and he's like 'go ahead, reimburse me when you can,'" said Elijah Wimbush. "This is someone that the whole city loves. You see I'm crying right now because I don't know what's going on, if he's ok. It breaks my heart."

Paterson police, New York City police and the FBI then searched for area for Espejo and there was a police chase but the details are unclear. Agents later found the bodega owner tied up, but safe with only minor injuries, in the Bronx later that afternoon.

An FBI spokesperson said that one of the suspects have been apprehended in the abduction.

No other details about the kidnapping was immediately available.