Keith Richards to be presented with first-ever Connecticut Governor's Award of Excellence

Gov. Ned Lamont plans to honor rock legend Keith Richards with the first-ever Connecticut Governor's Award of Excellence.

Richards, a founding member of the world-renowned Rolling Stones, is a longtime Connecticut resident.

The award was established this year to celebrate Connecticut residents who "epitomize the state's core values of creativity, resourcefulness, passion, dynamism, and generosity," according to a new release from the governor's office.

The award consists of a custom-designed medallion, created by Connecticut State Trooper Danny Carvalho. It was manufactured by the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, and also includes a ribbon designed and sewn by Enfield-based fashion designer Justin Hayes.

Richards will also be given the "Key to the State."

“Connecticut has long been home to some of the world’s most innovative minds, boldest artists, and most generous hearts,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement. “This award was created to honor those whose creativity, resourcefulness, and passion have made a lasting impact on our state and beyond. Keith Richards is the epitome of these values — not only as one of the most influential musicians of all time but as a dedicated supporter of the arts, education, and community causes right here in Connecticut.”

Richards has been a supporter of organizations such as SPHERE, which enhances the lives of adults with disabilities, and the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, which provides employment for people with disabilities, according to Lamont's office.

The honor will be presented to Richards during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Westport Library.

“When you are growing up there are two institutional places that affect you most powerfully: the church, which belongs to God, and the public library, which belongs to you,” Richards said in a statement. “The public library is the great equalizer.”

Richards has lived in Connecticut since 1985, according to the governor's office. He has been a member of the Rolling Stones and a part of rock & roll history for the better part of seven decades, creating such hits as "Satisfaction," "Ruby Tuesday," "Gimme Shelter," "Sympathy for the Devil," and many, many more.