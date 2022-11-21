NJ Fire Engulfs at Least a Half-Dozen Buses With Possible NYC Parade Ties

A raging fire erupted behind a commercial building in New Jersey early Monday, devouring about a half-dozen coach-style buses that a business linked to the address says had been contracted for New York City's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this week.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze in Kearny, which broke out by a Lincoln Highway industrial complex shortly before 6 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported either.

Chopper 4 showed angry orange flames leaping from the complex as the first firefighters arrived on scene before dawn. It appeared that at least six or seven buses were destroyed.

A business at the address linked to the fire identified itself as the owner of the vehicles. It said it had been contracted to provide trailers for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.