Katz's Deli debuts new twist on classic pastrami sandwich

The popular Katz's Deli has succeeded in its search for a vegetarian substitute for the beloved pastrami sandwich: the beet.

The deli partnered with Row 7 Seed Company to create the new sandwich, a process that has taken years according to the companies. Lucky customers were offered a one-time taste Saturday afternoon at the popular Houston Street eatery.

Out of all the vegetables tested through the years, the beet was “unlike any other” in imitating the spiced flavor and texture of pastrami.

These aren’t just any beets either, they’re the Badger Flame beet, created by Row 7’s plant breeder Irwin Goldman. The veggie is described as redeeming the beet’s “dirty reputation."

Jake Dell, a fifth-generation owner of the deli, said, "We're happy to give [vegetarians and vegans] a taste of the Katz's experience if they haven't had it yet."

Asked about whether the beet sandwich would be a regular staple of the restaurant's menu, Dell said there weren't any plans to have it stick around.

The veggie sandwich is more of a "little treat," he said, but added "stay tuned, you never know."