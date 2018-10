A Long Island karate teacher has been arrested for sexually abusing a female student, Suffolk County Police says.

Michael Carretto, a karate instructor at Dragon's Gate Martial Arts Academy in Oakdale, is accused of inappropriately touching the 14-year-old student police say.

The incident happened on September 11. Carretto, 26, was arrested Thursday evening.

Detectives are now asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Carretto to contact Special Victims on 631-852-6531.