Kansas

Kansas Mayor Resigns After Threats Over Backing Mask Mandate

The city commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions

Wesley Ralston of Dodge City, Kansas stands with protesters in front of the state capitol building as they demand that businesses be allowed to open up, people allowed to work, and lives returned to normal on April 23, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A western Kansas mayor announced her immediate resignation Tuesday because of threats she has received after publicly supporting a mask mandate.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw said she was concerned about her safety after encountering aggression, including threats via phone and email, after she was quoted in a USA Today article Friday supporting a mask mandate, The Dodge City Globe reported.

“I understand people are under a lot of pressure from various things that are happening around society like the pandemic, the politics, the economy, so on and so forth, but I also believe that during these times people are acting not as they normally would,” Warshaw said.

Local

Queens 2 hours ago

NYC Traffic Cop Rescued After Being Pinned Under 18-Wheeler in Queens

ICE 2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Signs Law Limiting ICE Arrests at State Courthouses

The commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions.

Ford County, where Dodge City is located, has recorded 4,914 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. The county has about 33,600 residents.

Warshaw said despite the threats, she doesn't regret voting in favor of the mask mandate.

“This is harder for me than people realize,” Warshaw said as she began to cry. “I really love this city with all my heart. I still believe in this city, and I believe in their ability to not harm one another.”

Some of the threatening emails have been turned over to police. Specific details of the threats were not provided.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said the department is looking into the communications to determine its response.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kansas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us