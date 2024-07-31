Manhattan

Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff fine after Secret Service incident in Manhattan

"Secret Service Agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody. At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident"

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of likely Democratic president nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, was not in danger amid an incident involving damage to her U.S. Secret Service protective detail in New York Tuesday, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service said an individual had approached two U.S. Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and damaged both back license plates.

"Secret Service Agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody," the statement said. "At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident."

A senior law enforcement official said it is not believed that the man knew the license plates were connected to the U.S. Secret Service detail. He isn't believed to be a threat to any protectee, the official said.

The man faces two low-level charges by the NYPD, according to the official.

The man apparently has been posting about his parking-related concerns on social media, the official said.

