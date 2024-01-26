Justin Timberlake announces 2024 world tour with Madison Square Garden date

Justin Timberlake

Fresh off his first solo release in six years, Justin Timberlake has announced his first world tour in nearly that long. And yes, he's coming to New York.

According to a Friday announcement from Live Nation, Timberlake will embark on "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" beginning this spring. Timberlake first revealed his tour plans on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, the announcement said.

The tour kicks off April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Live Nation said. It will stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, June 25. The Grammy-Winner last performed at the iconic Manhattan venue in 2018. (Scroll down for the full list of tour cities and dates.)

Live Nation says fans attending the tour can expect to hear songs from Timberlake's forthcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," along with "Everyone's Favorite Hits."

Presale tickets to see the former *NSYNC boy band member begin Jan. 29 through the singer's fan club. Other presales will follow, including a Verizon and Citi presale, Live Nation said.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2, at JustinTimberlake.com, the announcement said.

Timberlake sparked a frenzy earlier this week when he announced a one-night free show at the city's famed Irving Plaza next week. He is set to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

Justin Timberlake world tour 2024 stops

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose 

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego 

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum 

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center 

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena 

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* 

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Additional dates and cities in Europe and the UK will soon be announced, Live Nation said.

