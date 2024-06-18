Celebrity News

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island

He is currently in custody at Sag Harbor Village Police Department and is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday.

By Jennifer Millman

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island's Sag Harbor, local police confirmed Tuesday.

A court spokesperson says he is expected to be arraigned on at least one DWI charge later in the day.

No details on the circumstances of his arrest were immediately available, other than that it happened Monday night.

He is currently in custody at Sag Harbor Village Police Department, officials said.

Neither the singer nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

It comes amid Timberlake's first world tour in nearly six years. The pop icon is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week.

