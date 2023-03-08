Jury Finds Suspect Guilty of Murder for Killing Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo

Years after a man was accused of killing a Bronx EMT as he attempted to steal the ambulance she was riding in, a jury found him guilty of first degree murder Wednesday.

Jose Gonzalez was accused of killing 14-year FDNY veteran Yadira Arroyo when he hijacked her ambulance as she was working on March 16, 2017. Police said Arroyo and her partner had noticed Gonzalez riding on the back of their ambulance.

When they got out to investigate, Gonzalez jumped into the driver's seat, put the vehicle in reverse and ran Arroyo over. He then allegedly went forward, dragging the the 44-year-old into an intersection.

The mother of five, who worked as an EMT for 14 years, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Gonzalez had 31 prior arrests and four prior misdemeanors on his record, authorities said. He faced a slew of charges including first-degree murder, manslaughter and robbery.

Gonzalez's attorney has said in the past that his client is severely mentally ill, however this past September, Gonzalez was deemed for to stand trial by medical professionals.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said at the time that Gonzalez was evaluated at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center, and it was determined that he was no longer considered "an incapacitated person."

Jurors deliberated for six hours after weeks of evidence presented and testimony from witnesses in court. Gonzalez now faces 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing hearing set for Wednesday, April 5.