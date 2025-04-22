Jury finds Jose Morales guilty of murder of girlfriend in Connecticut

A jury has found Jose Morales guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, in December 2019 and tampering with evidence.

Police found Holloway’s body on Dec. 2, 2019 in her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia.

The couple’s daughter, Vanessa Morales, was 14 months old at the time and she not in the home when police found Holloway. There has been no sign of her since.

Morales, 48. was arrested in connection with Holloway’s death on Feb. 7, 2020.

Morales testified in his own defense and said two men broke into the home, killed Holloway and kidnapped their daughter while he was high on PCP, which is also known an angel dust, and he could not help them because of the effects of the drug.

He also testified that one of the men told him that his daughter would suffer the same fate if he called the police.

The attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Monday, the 10th day of the trial, and the case was then turned over the jury to decide.

The jury reached the verdict after around four hours of deliberation.

Morales has been held on a $5 million bond and the state asked for that to increase by another $2.5 million. The judge agreed, raising it to $7.5 million.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 8.