Jury Convicts 2 Men in $280K Heist at NYC Horse Track

Two men were convicted Friday for an armed robbery of more than a quarter-million dollars from New York’s famed Aqueduct Racetrack, in a heist that echoed a fictional crime from an Stanley Kubrick film.

A federal jury returned the verdicts against Lafayette Morrison and Lamel Miller, both of Queens. Morrison was convicted on robbery and conspiracy counts and both were convicted on a weapons count. Miller had previously pleaded guilty to the robbery. They each face a potential prison sentence of seven years to life.

Morrison was a security guard at the track and tipped off his confederates about when cash was being transported to the track’s vault after the Gotham Stakes race in March 2020, according to prosecutors.

Miller and a third person emerged from a stairwell and held employees transporting the money at gunpoint, according to prosecutors. They made off with $284,000 and went to a hotel to divide up the cash.

The heist brought to mind Kubrick’s 1956 film “The Killing,” in which a group of criminals, including a racetrack betting window teller, successfully steal $2 million. The plan eventually falls apart.

“Their armed robbery of Aqueduct Racetrack played out like a Hollywood movie heist, but with a bad ending for the defendants who now face steep prison sentences,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement Friday.

Originally built in the late 19th century, Aqueduct hosted the Belmont Stakes, part of horse racing’s Triple Crown, in the 1960s when Belmont Park was being renovated, and was the site of Secretariat’s last public appearance in 1973. It annually hosts the Wood Memorial, a key tune-up race for the Kentucky Derby.