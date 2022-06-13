Juneteenth

‘Juneteenth NY' Hosts 13th Annual Celebration in Brooklyn

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Unity in the Black Family Unit'.

By Leanna Wells

People watch Juneteenth Parade in Texas
Getty Images

With Juneteenth and Father’s Day falling on the same day this year, "Juneteenth NY" is hosting a celebration that will highlight both holidays.

The organization was designed to celebrate and empower the Black community while educating others on how to change the narrative about Black history.

There will be a summit, festival and concert spanning across three days. Each event is free for participants and caters to people of all ages.  

Health & Wellness Day “Mind, Body & Soul” is the first event when the celebration kicks off its virtual summit on June 17. Attendants can participate in panel discussions and engage in cooking classes, yoga and nutrition sessions.

The remaining days of the festival will be in-person events. On June 18, the festival will take place at Linden Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature 100 vendors, at-home products and community talents.

All events for Father’s Day are set to take place in Prospect Park. The day will start off with games, exercise sessions, a fashion show and end with the live concert.

In 2020, the organization saw over 20,000 attendees for their remote event. They are now expecting more than 25,000 people for this year’s weekend of events.

Registration and tickets can be claimed through Eventbrite. For more information, visit the Juneteenth NY site or their Instagram page.

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthBrooklynFather's DayConcertcelebration
