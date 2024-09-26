Who is Jumaane Williams? What to know about the next in line for mayor

New York City's current public advocate is Jumaane Williams. According to the city charter, he would assume the position of acting mayor, if Eric Adams were to step aside or be suspended from office by the governor.

Williams, a former city councilman, has served as the city's public advocate since winning a special election in 2019.

He ran for New York governor in 2022, losing to Kathy Hochul.

Adams is expected to face federal charges, sources say. He has denied wrongdoing.

So what else do we know Williams?

A community organizer from Brooklyn

Previously, he served on the NYC Council representing the 45th District. Williams is a first-generation Brooklynite of Grenadian heritage. He graduated from the public school system, battling the challenges of Tourette's and ADHD diagnoses to earn a Master's Degree from Brooklyn College.

A Democrat who has been supported by the Working Families Party, he began his career as a community organizer at the Greater Flatbush Beacon School and later served as the Executive Director of NYS Tenants & Neighbors. There, he fought for affordable, income-targeted housing across New York City and state.

The city charter outlines a clear line of succession should a mayor be unable to perform their duties.

In the NYC Council, where he represented the 45th District, Williams championed police reform legislation. He sponsored the Community Safety Act, reforming the City's Police Department by ending the abuse of Stop, Question & Frisk in communities of color and creating the NYPD's Office of Inspector General to investigate unlawful and unethical behavior. As former Co-Chair of the Council’s Task Force to Combat Gun Violence, he helped create New York’s Crisis Management System, which funds Cure Violence Groups that work to reduce shootings.

Williams has said he leads the fight for better policing and safer streets, affordable housing, and transparency and accountability in city government.

He has also engaged in activism, supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement among other demonstrations.