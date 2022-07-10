July Is National Ice Cream Month: Check Out These Sweet Deals

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

NBC New York took to the streets and asked people what their favorite flavor was -- out of more than 25 responses, Cookies and Cream was the overwhelming favorite.

In 1984, July was designated as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. This year it will fall on July 17.

Some stores are offering discounts and much more in celebration of the tasty treat.

Here’s where you can find discounts near you:

Alden’s Organic is aiming to give away 10,000 scoops. This month there are six more chances to win ANY FREE Alden’s Organic product, cake cones, and more. Alden’s is giving away scoops in the form of free coupons.

According to Carvel, summer is the time to CARVELebrate. And what better way to do that than introducing a limited edition flavor - Brookie. If you haven’t already guessed, Brookie is fudgy brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough. Anyone who visits a Carvel shop on July 17 can take advantage of a buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve or any other Carvel soft serve flavor.

Dairy Queen is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving customers $1 off any dipped cone on July 17 at participating DQ locations.

Besides debuting a new flavor of the month, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more from July 17 through Saturday, July 23. Guests can use the code BECOOLER for online orders. If you’re shopping in-store, scan your Baskin-Robbins mobile app coupon during checkout. For Delivery, the discount is applied automatically at checkout on orders with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Make some space in your freezer! If you’re shopping at Whole Foods from July 6 to July 19, you can get 25% off ice cream and frozen treats.

The Museum of Ice Cream is giving away 1,000 free tickets to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Visit the museum’s Instagram account to find out how to enter. Here’s a hint for entering: think of your sweetest ice cream memory.

Klondike is celebrating their 100th birthday and they want to celebrate with you. Klondike’s “larger-than-life” birthday cake is being made by Buddy Valastro and there is a chance to win your own birthday cake.

To enter to win an ultimate Klondike birthday cake, post a photo or video of yourself doing one of the challenges and tag @klondikebar with #4aKlondike100Sweepstakes on Instagram.

On July 17, Klondike will pop up in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to give away free frozen treats to fans.

For more information, visit any of the individual sites. You can also check your local ice cream shops to see if there are any deals on frozen treats this month.