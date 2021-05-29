July 4th Hot Dog Contest Brings Back Live Audience

Popular summer fixtures are reaping the benefits of widespread vaccine access as a greater number of protected New Yorkers has allowed for a loosening of crowd restrictions, and that includes the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The annual Fourth of July tradition will welcome back a live audience this year after holding last year's contest behind closed doors.

Returning champion Joey Chestnut will eat to secure his record set last year, eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Another record holder, in the women's competition, Miki Sudo will not be back this year after eating 48 1/2 hot dogs and buns in 2020.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut scored a new world record and his 13th win at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Content on July 4. He talked with NBCLX’s Tabitha Lipkin, who happens to be related to him, about his training regimen and about how the coronavirus changed the contest this year.

Last year's competition, which is normally held outside the Brooklyn flagship shop, was moved indoors. The number of men and women competing was dropped to five in each category, with plastic barriers dividing the competitors for safety.

The hot dog contest is set to be held at Maimonides Park, next door to the Nathan's shop. Tickets are free but limited and will go out on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets requests can be made here while they last.