R. Kelly

Judge Allows R. Kelly to Shake Up Legal Team Ahead of Trial

Foto de R. Kelly en corte
Getty Images

What to Know

  • U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Thursday green-lighted a request by Kelly’s top two attorneys to withdraw from the high-profile case following a falling out among Kelly’s team of lawyers.
  • The attorneys had told the judge it would be “impossible” for them to continue representing Kelly.
  • The hearing in Brooklyn federal court came as attorneys continued with final preparations for Kelly’s long-delayed sex-trafficking trial. The proceedings are scheduled to begin Aug. 9.

A federal judge Thursday allowed jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to shake up his legal defense team just weeks before he is set to go on trial in New York on racketeering charges.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly granted a request by Kelly's top two attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, of Chicago, to withdraw from the high-profile case amid a falling-out among Kelly's team of lawyers. Greenberg and Leonard told the judge it would be “impossible” for them to continue representing Kelly.

Thursday's hearing came as attorneys continued with final preparations for Kelly's long-delayed sex-trafficking trial, scheduled to begin Aug. 9 in Brooklyn federal court.

Local

Suffolk County 24 mins ago

Long Island Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Eric Garner 2 hours ago

NY Appeals Court Backs Inquiry of Garner Chokehold Death

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling R&B singer is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

The case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He denies ever abusing anyone.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

R. KellyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us