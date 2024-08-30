NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother die in NJ accident on eve of sister's wedding

National Hockey League star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother died in a biking accident at the hands of a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey Thursday, officials said, apparently on the eve of their sister's wedding.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' forward, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were biking in Oldsman Township, not far from their Salem County hometown Thursday, when State Police say an SUV driver tried to pass two other vehicles and hit the pair on County Route 551. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, suspected of being inebriated, is in custody.

Multiple reports say they were in town for their sister's wedding, scheduled to be Friday night in Philadelphia.

Johnny Gaudreau, fondly nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," was the star forward for the Blue Jackets after signing in July 2022 as an unrestricted free agent. Previously, he had been with the Calgary Flames.

The Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the brothers' deaths in a statement Friday, calling Johnny "a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."

Johnny Gaudreau played for the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He was named the 2014 winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the NCAA; he and his brother were playing for the same team that year.

The brothers grew up in Salem County and played hockey together at Gloucester Catholic High School. Matthew Gaudreau was the head hockey coach there following his own five-year professional career.

The National Hockey League also mourned the brothers' deaths. In a statement on X, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was "shocked and saddened" by their losses.

"While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path," the statement said.

"Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited."

“We send our most heart-felt condolences to his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie. And we grieve alongside his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames organizations, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice.”