John Gotti Jr.'s daughter rejects plea deal in fight at Long Island youth basketball game

The daughter of former mob boss John Gotti Jr. spent another day at court after an on-court brawl at a Long Island high school basketball game led to her and her mother getting charged with assault.

Gianna Gotti was back in a Nassau County courtroom on Wednesday, facing charges she assaulted a woman at a game at Locust Valley High School during the evening of Feb. 8. She and her mother, Kimberly Gotti, are accused of throwing fists and ripping the wig off a woman during the brawl.

The 23-year-old Gotti was offered a plea deal that included misdemeanors and 12 weeks of anger management classes, but she rejected the deal.

Her father, the former boss of the Gambino crime family, claimed it was the other woman who started the brawl.

"They're gonna dismiss the charges or we go to trial. That's how we roll," said Gotti Jr. "It's on tape, she was an aggressor. She wasn't a victim, let's get that straight."

The mid-game melee broke out around 8:15 p.m. at Locust Valley High School, which was hosting Oyster Bay High School for a matchup between the boys’ basketball teams. After an exchange of words between fans on both sides, a woman in gray jacket — identified by police as 55-year-old Kimberly Gotti, whose son plays for the Oyster Bay team — ran at another woman, punched her and grabbed her hat, the police report states.

A younger woman, who police said was Gianna, joined in on the fracas, allegedly punching the victim. As the brawl continued, the victim recalled having her hair pulled to the point where it “felt like my scalp was going to ripped off.” The younger Gotti tore off the wig the 47-year-old was wearing, the victim said, and bragged about it later.

The victim was left with scratches to both sides of her face, pain on her scalp and a severe headache afterward, she told police.

Kimberly and Gianna Gotti were both charged with third-degree assault as a result of the mayhem. Kimberly Gotti was not in court on Wednesday due to a medical reason. Both women are due back in court on April 9.