Jogger hit in face in anti-LGBTQ attack in Manhattan's Hudson River Park: Police

A woman who was jogging along the Manhattan waterfront was hit in the face by a man in what is believed to have been anti-LGBTQ attack, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Hudson River Park, police said. A 52-year-old woman was jogging near West Houston Street and West Street in the West Village when a man went up to her and made an anti-LGBTQ comment to her.

The suspect, who was seen in a picture released by the NYPD wearing shorts and a T-shirt, hit the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, police said. The victim had cuts to her face, right knee and left hand, but did not suffer more serious injuries.

The suspect took off running north on West Street and has not been caught. He was described as about 30 years old, about 6'2 and 210 pounds, wearing a gray T-shirt with gray shorts and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.