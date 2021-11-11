Central Park Jogger Ambushed Near Ice Rink by Sex Attacker Wearing All Black: Cops

A woman in her 20s out jogging near Central Park's iconic Wollman Rink was ambushed by a sex attacker wearing all black who grabbed her from behind and choked her until she lost consciousness, police confirmed Thursday.

Few details were immediately available regarding the attack just before 7:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man ran off after the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Wollman Rink, on the southeast corner of Central Park, first opened in 1950. It's about a 3-minute walk from the zoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.