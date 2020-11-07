Joe Biden to Address Americans as President-Elect

This evening, the kid from Scranton will take center stage. Joe Biden, a former city council member, U.S. Senator and vice president, will address the people of the United States as president-elect.

Biden is scheduled to speak from his campaign headquarters at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at 8 p.m. Saturday. He has spoken publicly twice since Election Day.

In the early hours of Wednesday after it was clear there would not be an immediate result, he called for patience.

"We believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said. "We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."

In the late hours of Friday, Biden said he was going to win the election thanks to a "mandate for action" given to him by more than 74 million people.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet but the numbers tell us it's clear -- tell us a clear and convincing story: we're going to win this race," Biden said.

And now, Biden will speak to his future constituents as the world watches. He is expected to take the role of peacemaker in a highly divisive country.

During the campaign trail and more pointedly during the final presidential debate, Biden emphasized a broad message of unity that echoed former President Barack Obama's Democratic National Convention keynote address in 2004 in which he said, "There is not a liberal America or a conservative America, there is the United States of America."

Political leaders from around the world took to social media to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their election win

On the debate stage, Biden expanded on his promise that he would be a president to all Americans regardless of who they supported in the election.

"What is on the ballot here is the character of this country: decency, honor, respect, treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance, and I'm going to make sure you get that," Biden said.