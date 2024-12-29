Habitat for Humanity, NY leaders honor life and legacy of Jimmy Carter

New York and New Jersey honored the life and legacy of the longest-living president, Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Carter died in the afternoon at his longtime Georgia home where he had been receiving hospice care this Feb. 2023.

"Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia," read a statement from The Carter Center.

Carter, who held office from 1977 until 1981, was the longest-lived American president in U.S. history. After leaving office, he became a global humanitarian aiming to broker international peace. The founder of The Carter Center, his organization "seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health."

Governors Kathy Hochul, Phil Murphy and other political leaders across the tri-state released statements recognizing the life and service of the former president.

Hochul said she would "never forget as a teenger meeting him in Buffalo. He was an inspiration to me and so many Americans."

Murphy said it was Carter's accomplishments after he left the White House "that has solidified his place among our nation's greatest citizens."

"May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what it means to truly serve," Sen. Chuck Schumer posted on X.

Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County released a statement calling Carter "one of our greatest advocates for affordable housing, self-help homeownership, and shelter for all."

"As New Yorkers, we have a special bond with President Carter. He and Mrs. Carter’s first engagement with Habitat for Humanity was in Manhattan, when he participated in the inaugural Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project at Mascot Flats on the Lower East Side in 1984—and he returned to build with us three more times, most recently in 2013," the statement continued.

New York honored the former president with the patriotic colors red, white and blue. The Empire State Building lit up in the colors of the American flag "to honor the life and legacy" of President Carter.