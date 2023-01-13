JFK Airport

JFK Airport's Oldest Terminal Is Closing for Good. So What's Taking Its Place?

By Brian Price

A New York City relic is getting a major facelift.

The oldest terminal at the John F. Kennedy International Airport is closing permanently this weekend after 60 years in operation.

Terminal 2 opened back in 1962, back when TWA had its own terminal at the airport.

The Port Authority commemorated the terminal's final flights Friday morning -- the last incoming flights to use the terminal will arrive before the close of the weekend.

Terminal 2 joins its neighbors (Terminals 1 and 3, the latter was closed in 2014) in making way for the new Terminal 1 that's expected to open in 2026.

Officials broke ground in late 2022 on the new state-of-the-art terminal, which is part of an $18 billion airport redevelopment project.

Rendering of the future terminal at JFK Airport.

The soon-closing terminal was also the last remnant of what used to be called Idlewild Airport, which housed Northwest, Braniff and Northeast airlines.

