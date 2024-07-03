Flight diverts to JFK after passengers are served spoiled food

An Amsterdam-bound Delta flight with nearly 300 people aboard had to divert to JFK Airport early Wednesday after "it was discovered" that some of the in-flight meal service had been spoiled, the airline said.

Flight crews consulted with medical experts, who recommended the diversion to Queens. Delta flight 136 landed safely there at 4 a.m.

It's not clear how many passengers consumed the tainted food, nor were details on the spoilage known.

Passengers say it was the chicken.

Delta said medical crews were onsite to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew. The Port Authority said 24 people --10 crew members, 14 passengers -- were evaluated upon landing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

All refused medical attention, the agency said.

Passengers were provided hotel rooms and transportation. They're rebooked on a Wednesday evening flight to their destination, officials said.

Delta apologized for the incident, saying in a statement, "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the safe diversion, saying crew members had reported "several sick passengers" prior to landing.