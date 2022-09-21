Jewish Day Camp on Long Island to Cease Operations Over a Zoning Battle

Hundreds of families who send their children to a Jewish day camp on Long Island will have to soon make alternate plans.

Camp Jacobson, which is owned and operated by the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, must cease its operations, according to the village of Brookville where it's located.

"The thought of having to tell this news to my 5-year-old," said mother Jami Berg, "is heartbreaking."

Another mother, Stephanie Small, told NBC New York, "we had no idea this was coming, there were no warning signs."

The Sid Jacobson JCC bought the camp 14 years ago. Prior to that, it was known as the Robin Hood Country Day School, which also ran a camp and operated for five decades. David Black, executive director of the JCC, said this all began when they applied for permits to expand the driveway and renovate some camp buildings.

"They declined our permit, not on the merits of the application," Black told NBC New York. "It was about the zoning law that said you really don’t have the right to be here."

A court battle ensued and the village brought up neighbor complaints about noise and traffic. John M. Chase, an attorney representing the village of Brookville, told NBC New York in a statement that the "Supreme Court, Nassau County held, and the Appellate Division, 2nd Department confirmed, that the JCC is not a religious organization or educational institution which would be entitled to deferential zoning treatment under New York law, and therefore the operation of its summer camp at this location was in violation of the Village’s zoning regulations.”

According to Black, the JCC wanted to understand the issues raised by neighbors and even included the planting of extra trees and berms in their master plan for a camp renovation, but the plan was not the issue.

As the legal battle continues, the JCC is advising families to find alternate plans next summer.

"For people who want to shut this camp down,” said Small. "You’re shutting down a camp for 400 plus families with children who not only need camp but thrive here. Shame on all of those people."