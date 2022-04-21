Jewelry Thieves Nab $450K in Rings at Midtown Shop

Police are looking for three people they say are connected to the theft of approximately $450,000 worth of rings in a Midtown jewelry store.

Investigators say during the afternoon on April 7, two women and one man went into a jewelry store on West 47th Street. While the store employee was in the back room, one of the women and the man acted as lookouts so the other woman could go behind the counter. Police say she took 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings, and then the three fled.

The group was last seen boarding a southbound F train at the 47-50 St Rockefeller Center subway station.

Investigators say one of the women is 40 to 50 years old and was wearing a tan/grey sweater and a gray knit cap. The other woman is 25 to 35 years old and was wearing a black baseball cap and a purple-and-white tie-dye "HOLLISTER” sweatshirt. The man is 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing black t -shirt and jeans with a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.