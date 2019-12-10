Jersey City

Jets’ Quincy Enunwa Locked Down Inside Jersey City School During Shootout

The wide receiver was at a school to talk with students when the shooting that left a total of six people dead broke out.

During the fatal shootout in Jersey City that left six people dead, a member of the New York Jets was kept inside one of the schools that was put in lockdown for hours, a spokesman told NBC New York.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa was at Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School - PS 17 on Tuesday to talk with students when the shooting broke out around 12:30 p.m., his spokesman said. The school is located just over a mile away from where gunfire erupted at a store.

All Jersey City public schools were placed on lockdown by 2 p.m., with students and staff remaining in place for more than two hours. The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m., and students were released around a half hour later.

A police officer, three civilians and two suspects were killed in the shootout that stemmed from a homicide investigation, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials. The officer approached two suspects in the investigation when he was shot and killed.

The suspects then fled into the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive, where the standoff started around 12:30 p.m. Three civilians were killed inside the store, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.

