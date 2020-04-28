JetBlue Will Require Passengers to Wear Face Covering

JetBlue will soon start requiring all passengers to wear some sort of face-covering when they travel to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The New York City-based airline says it's changing its policy to follow the Centers for Disease Control's updated guidelines that recommend individuals to wear face coverings in public places where it's difficult to maintain social distance. The new policy will go into effect on Monday, May 4.

“This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others," JetBlue president Joanna Geraghty said in a statement on Monday. "We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

Small children will be exempt from the new policy but everyone else will have to cover their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning, the company said.

The airline is the first to require customers to wear masks after changing the policy for employees. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines earlier Monday said they will require employees to wear face masks and provide masks for passengers.