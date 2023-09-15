Jersey Shore town is issuing tickets for people caught swimming in the ocean

What to Know Stay out of the water or face a fine — that’s the warning from a Jersey Shore town as it tries to keep people safe from dangerous conditions in the ocean fueled by Hurricane Lee far offshore

Seaside Heights officials said possible fines for people caught swimming range from $100 to more than $1,000.

Officials said people who refuse to follow the guards’ instructions will be escorted off the beach

Stay out of the water or face a fine — that’s the warning from a Jersey Shore town as it tries to keep people safe from dangerous conditions in the ocean fueled by Hurricane Lee far offshore.

The waves were large on Thursday in Seaside Heights, and are expected to be even larger on Friday and Saturday as the storm approaches and passes. Few people took the risk of venturing into the pounding surf, something that town officials hope continues throughout the weekend.

It’s those high waves combined with life-threatening rip currents, as well as no lifeguards on duty, that led the town to implement a new policy: Those who are caught swimming will face the possibility of getting a ticket.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It’s actually not a new law, but enforcement of an existing law that only permits swimming at guarded beaches. The move follows a string of recent drownings and numerous rescues up and down the Jersey Shore.

“The police department will be going up and down keeping people safe and out of the water,” said Seaside Heights Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Farrell. “People just aren’t understanding how dangerous the ocean has been.”

On Tuesday, a good Samaritan on a boogie board helped first responders save a struggling 81-year-old man from the turbulent water in neighboring Seaside Park.

“He got swept out very, very quickly. Two hundred yards out in the ocean. Lucky to be alive today,” Farrell

Seaside Heights officials said possible fines for people caught swimming range from $100 to more than $1,000.

“I think that’s fair. If you go in there, you’re not only jeopardizing your life but others who have to come and save you,” said Karl Monkemeyer, who was at the beach but did not go in the water. “The rip currents are just too rough. If it catches you, you’re done.”

There will be a few lifeguards on duty over the weekend in Seaside Heights. Officials said people who refuse to follow the guards’ instructions will be escorted off the beach.