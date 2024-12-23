Jersey shore

Fire burns at large waterfront house at Jersey Shore

A large waterfront Jersey Shore house caught fire on Dec. 23, 2024, on LBI

By Dan Stamm

Flames and thick, white smoke could be seen coming from a large waterfront house burning at the Jersey Shore Monday morning.

The blaze broke out before daybreak on Dec. 23, 2024, at a Holly Drive home in the Long Beach Township section of Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The house is situated on the bayside of LBI.

Long Beach Township police confirmed the fire had spread to multiple alarms.

Firefighters could be seen dousing flames at the sprawling three-story house as thick white smoke rose into the cold winter air.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

Online real estate websites estimate the house to be worth millions of dollars.

This story is developing and will be updated.

